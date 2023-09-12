The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed that its decision to oppose Dr. Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application stems from her perceived strong influence over her co-accused, a factor that is deemed crucial in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate yesterday rejected Magudumana’s bail application, citing concerns that she poses a flight risk and plays a pivotal role in the escape of her convicted rapist and murderer lover, Thabo Bester.

The court’s decision to deny her bail underscores the seriousness of the charges she faces and the potential consequences of her release.

Magudumana is scheduled to appear alongside her co-accused on October 11, 2023.

VIDEO: Dr Magudumana’s bail application was denied <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Free State NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping expressed the NPA’s satisfaction with the court’s ruling, stating: “Definitely, we welcome the decision of the court not to release her on bail. We have been saying from the start of this bail that it won’t be in the interest of justice for her to be released and fortunately, the court agreed with the submissions of the NPA, hence she has denied her bail.”

The denial of bail reflects the commitment of legal authorities to ensure the integrity of the case and the protection of the public, emphasizing the gravity of the charges against Dr. Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused.

Nthabiseng Dubazana weighs in on Magudumana’s bail denial: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

#DrNandiphaMagudumana [WATCH] Appears to be singing something ahead of the decision on her bail application.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/pe7IZVwoQm — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) September 11, 2023