Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyer has told the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court that the state was unable to advance evidence that contradicts her affidavit.

The defense argues that the prosecution failed to demonstrate that Magudumana should not be granted bail. It says all factors show that Magudumana is not a flight risk and will not evade her trial.

In his closing arguments, Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motloung submitted to the court that Magudumana’s case remains unchallenged by the state.

Motloung says, “Where evidence remains undisputed, that evidence automatically should be accepted by this honourable court. My submissions are that the evidence in as far as personal circumstances are concerned is not even riddled with any improbabilities, its not far fetched, sustained to the point that the applicant has strong family ties within the area where she resides including strong family ties and occupational ties in the Republic of South Africa.”

Dr. Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application:

