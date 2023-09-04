The bail hearing of Dr. Nandipha Magudumana is set to resume today in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court, as her legal team continues to contest the state’s vehement opposition to her bail application.

Magudumana faces a series of charges, including fraud, corruption, and aiding an inmate in escaping from prison.

Last week, Magudumana’s lawyer, Frans Dlamini, expressed concern that the state’s fierce resistance to her bail application did not serve the interests of justice. The ongoing legal battle centers on the circumstances surrounding her arrest and the charges brought against her.

Earlier this year, Magudumana made headlines when she was apprehended in Tanzania alongside her boyfriend, Thabo Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer who had escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. These events led to her arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.

The state has adamantly opposed granting bail to Magudumana, arguing that she is a flight risk and that her release could jeopardize the ongoing investigation and judicial process.

Furthermore, her legal representative, Dlamini, argued that the state lacked concrete evidence to support the allegations that Magudumana had made a payment of R2.5 million to her co-accused.

Furthermore, her legal representative, Dlamini, argued that the state lacked concrete evidence to support the allegations that Magudumana had made a payment of R2.5 million to her co-accused. Despite this, the state has persisted in pursuing charges of corruption and fraud against her.

Magudumana’s bail application follows a prior attempt to overturn her arrest and deportation, which proved unsuccessful. The ongoing legal battle continues to draw attention due to the significant charges and the circumstances surrounding her arrest and subsequent actions.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court will once again be a focal point for legal proceedings as both the defense and the state present their arguments in this high-profile case. The outcome of this bail hearing will have far-reaching implications for Magudumana’s legal standing and future proceedings.

