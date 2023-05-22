Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says Dr Nandipha Magudumana was lawfully deported from Tanzania and not “abducted” or “kidnapped”, as she has claimed in her latest court bid to be released from prison.

He was briefing the media on the issuing of an identity document to her partner, convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

The Home Affairs Director-General yesterday wrote a letter to Magudumana’s lawyers demanding that the court bid be scrapped.

Magudumana has applied to the Bloemfontein High Court to declare her arrest in Tanzania and subsequent deportation to South Africa unlawful.

She is facing charges that include aiding and abetting a convicted criminal.

Motsoaledi elaborates, “The DG directly addressed a letter to her attorneys raising objections and demanded that the ill-advised objection be removed from the roll. The letter corrected the wrong stance that she was unlawfully abducted. They were declared prohibited immigrants in terms of the immigration laws of Tanzania and were therefore as a matter of law liable to be deported back to the country of origin. If the matter is not retracted, we will be there in Bloemfontein on the 25th.”

