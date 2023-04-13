Dr Nandipha Magudumana and co-accused Teboho Dipholo have been remanded in custody to reappear again in court on the 17 of April for bail information.

Magudumana appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in Mangaung in the Free State to be formally charged after arriving back in South Africa with her fugitive boyfriend Thabo Bester.

Magudumana is facing a string of charges including aiding and abetting, murder, violation of bodies as well as fraud.

Magudumana and Bester were brought back to South Africa early this morning after their arrest in Tanzania on Friday.

Bester will not be appearing in court today with Magudumana. He’s under 24-hour guard at the C-Max prison in Pretoria.

LIVESTREAM | Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s court appearance: