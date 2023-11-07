Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s bail appeal dismissed

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The High Court in Bloemfontein has dismissed Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s appeal to be released on bail.

Acting Judge Melissa Jordaan found that the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court was correct in denying her bail, saying that Magudumana was the main role-player in the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Jordaan also found that Magudumana’s arrest in another country without her passport being stamped makes her a flight risk.

Magudumana’s lawyer Machini Motloung had argued that the Magistrate erred in finding that when she left the country, she knew that she would not return. However, Jordaan dismissed this argument, saying that the evidence brought forward by the state was convincing enough to prove that Magudumana is a flight risk.

The pair were arrested in Tanzania and deported back to South Africa to face charges. Magudumana is currently being held in the Bloemfontein Correctional Centre.

Thabo Bester case I Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application judgment

