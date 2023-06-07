Dr Nandipha Magudumana made headlines over the last few months as her name was linked to Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester.

She is facing charges of murder as well as aiding and abetting the convicted rapist and murderer Bester. Magudumana is alleged to have played a pivotal role in the convicted criminal’s fake death and escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein last May.

Before the scandal, Magudumana was a celebrity medical doctor, well known and respected across the country.

SABC News takes a look at how this established professional ended up as a fugitive trying to evade the law and apprehended in Tanzania alongside conman Bester.

<br />