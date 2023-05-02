Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her three co-accused in the case of the escape of the Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester will be applying for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

They are facing, among others, charges of murder, aiding the escape of a prisoner, and defeating the ends of justice.

The state has previously opposed bail for the medical doctor and two other men accused of aiding Bester in his escape from the maximum secure Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Magudumana’s 65-year-old father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, was released on R10 000 bail after the state said it was not opposing bail due to his chronic illness.

Senohe Matsoara, a former G4S employee, and Teboho Lipholo, a contracted camera installer at the Mangaung Prison, are the other two accused.

Meanwhile, two former employees who were dismissed by G4S have been arrested at their homes in Bloemfontein in connection with Bester’s escape.

The pair will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

