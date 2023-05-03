Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused will apply for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Wednesday. The charges against the accused include murder, aiding a prisoner to escape and defeating the ends of justice.

The two other accused are Senohe Matsoara, a former G4S employee, and Teboho Lipholo, a contracted camera installer at the centre.

They allegedly helped convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May of last year.

The state previously opposed bail for Magudumana and the two men accused of aiding Bester.

Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, was released on R10 000 bail and the murder charge against him was dropped.

Dr Magudumana has no previous or pending cases.

Magudumana and her co-accused set to apply for bail in the case: Chriselda Lewis reports

Plea to not grant bail

The family of Katlego Bereng, whose body was used as a decoy in the escape of Bester, has made an impassioned plea to the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State not to grant bail to the accused and suspects in the Thabo Bester case.

The provincial Health Department is investigating how Bereng’s body was given to someone who is not his family member.

The deceased’s aunt Popi Bereng says they are optimistic that justice will eventually be served.

“All we are expecting is justice to be done. Whoever has been involved in Katlego’s death can come to us and say this was our target and these are the reasons. We are asking ourselves, ‘Why us? As a family, we trust and we are putting our hope in the investigations that are ongoing. We are told that the Department of Health is also conducting its own investigations, so we are very hopeful.”

Katlego Bereng’s family pleads with court to deny bail for suspects

‘Matter to drag on for decade’

Legal expert advocate Thabo Molete says the convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester matter is likely to drag on for a long time. Molete says the recent arrests of two more former G4S employees on Monday could be the tip of the iceberg.

“Believe you me, it’s my view that this matter is going to drag on for a decade or so. I stand to be corrected. One reason I’m saying that is because there are so many role players here. It might well be established that even politicians are involved, but because this is not a simple case, it’s not an easy case. We might see that there are going to be more arrests, or more arrests are imminent and the legal reps will come and go, because of lack of finding.”

Legal expert believes it may take a decade to solve escape mystery