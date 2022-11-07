The cross-examination of the former director of the Gauteng Mental Health Services, Dr Mmakgabo Manamela, is set to continue when the Life Esidimeni Inquest resumes in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Manamela recently told the inquest that at times the former Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu, made decisions regarding the closure of the Life Esidimeni project and subsequent relocation of mental health patients without proper engagements with other role players.

The inquest is probing the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients who died during the June 2016 relocation from the Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped and unregistered NGOs.

Mahlangu is expected to testify soon after Manamela’s testimony.

Families unhappy with loved ones being moved

Meanwhile, in September last year, the man tasked with leading the relocation of patients, Levy Mosenogi, told the inquest how families were unhappy about the move of their loved ones.

Mosenogi says engagements between Mahlangu and families of Life Esidimeni healthcare users were at times characterised by anger and dissolution.

SABC News reporter Chriselda Lewis provides more details in the report below:

-Additional reporting by Chriselda Lewis