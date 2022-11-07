Former Director of Gauteng’s Mental Health Services, Dr Makgabo Manamela, has told the Life Esidimeni Inquest that she did not mislead her former boss, Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

The inquest is probing the deaths of 144 mentally-ill patients who died during the June 2016 relocation from the Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped and unregistered NGOs after the facilities were shut by the Gauteng government due to budgetary constraints.

In September, Dr Manamela, who is a key witness in the inquest failed, for a second time, to appear at the inquest.

Dr Manamela told the virtual proceedings through the assistance of an interpreter, that she didn’t directly report to Mahlangu. She was questioned about the recurring deaths of mental health patients during her tenure, and said during cross-examination that she could not confirm if MEC Mahlangu had received the reports, as she was always briefed by the project team.

“I was not reporting directly to her. So, it can’t be truthful that I misled her. Even the deaths that were reported at Life Esidimeni don’t mean I had to go to her to report, because I reported according to my reporting levels. So, I didn’t withhold any information from her,” said Dr Manamela as she was being cross-examined.

The former director denied allegations of overlooking procurement processes during the marathon relocation of patients, and testified that there were delays in the release of funds from Treasury, leading to some NGOs struggling to take care of patients.

Dr Manamela responded to questions posed to her by one of the evidence leaders, Advocate Ndivhoniswane Makhani.

“At the end of line 6 it reads as follows: ‘Dr Manamela responded by saying that the normal process for procurement would not be followed as the project was not normal.’ What is your comment to this statement Doctor?” enquired Advocate Makhani.

Dr Manamela responded to Advocate Makhani saying, “This statement is a lie, can I explain? The interest of the patient comes first and this statement is a lie, it was not explained to me at the meeting.”

According to Dr Manamela, some NGOs were experiencing overcrowding and as such, some patients ended up being accommodated at ill-equipped facilities.

“When the staff found that there’s overcrowding, the NGO was instructed that it’s going to be closed. That is when they would need that space in Lynnwood,” Dr Manamela explained further.

In 2017, the Health Ombudsman found that most patients had died from hunger, starvation and dehydration among other things.

The inquest continues.

Dr Mmakgabo Manamela has denied misleading her former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu about the deaths of mentally-ill patients at the Life Esidimeni Inquest. #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) November 7, 2022