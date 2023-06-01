The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein has postponed Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent application to 5th June.

Magudumana is asking the court to order her arrest in Tanzania unlawful.

Judge Phillip Loubser says he still need to digest all the heads of arguments that were presented before the court.

The court heard heads of arguments from Magudumana’s legal representative, as well as the legal representatives of Home Affairs and the South African Police Services.

Loubser is expected to make his judgment on Monday.

Earlier, the Department of Home Affairs’ legal representative Advocate Joubert Zietsman said the Tanzanian government issued a notice of deportation with details, where Dr Nandipha Magudumana should be transported to.

This as Magudumana’s legal team argued that a deportation doesn’t specify a country. Zietman told the court that Magudumana along with Thabo Bester were arrested and handed over to South African authorities by Tanzanian authorities.

Zietsman argued that Tanzanians followed the South Africans until the Kilimanjaro Airport to ensure that they left with Magudumana and Bester.

He says the decision was made by Tanzania after the two entered the country unlawfully. Zietsman refuted claims that it was a “disguised deportation” stating that there was nothing unlawful or sinister with the two countries cooperating.

Dr Magudumana’s court application: