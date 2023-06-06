Dr Nandipha Magudumana plans to appeal the Free State High Court’s judgment that dismissed her urgent application to render her arrest in Tanzania illegal.

Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motloung made this revelation after he went to consult with Magudumana at the Bizzah Makhathe Correctional Centre in Kroonstad where she is detained, following the court’s judgment.

Motloung says they will be filing an application for leave to appeal Judge Philip Loubser’s judgment.

He says, “So we will be filing an application for leave to appeal this judgment, this has been confirmed. I will take it that this is an argument that is settled. All that the judge then had concerns with, is the issue of consent, that she consent to an illegal act, and in our view, We will take exception to that conclusion, hence our view that the decision by the Free State High Court in this particular instance is appealable.”

Dr Nandipha Magudumana to file for leave of appeal following High Court ruling:

‘Justice will prevail’

On Monday, the family of Katlego Bereng said they believe the Free State High Court’s dismissal of Magudumana’s urgent application to have her arrest in Tanzania illegal, proves that justice will prevail.

Bereng’s aunt, Poppie Bereng said, “On behalf of the Bereng family, we are very happy, very satisfied with the outcome or the judgment of today and not surprised though. Because from the onset, the way SAPS and NPA, have been handling the matter, it’s beginning to show that justice is prevailing. We think we will get justice at the end of the day.”

Katlego’s charred body was used as a decoy in the escape plot of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Center.

Questions about how his body ended up in Bester’s jail cell remain a mystery. A postmortem report stated that he died from blunt force trauma to the head and not from the fire in Bester’s staged suicide.

VIDEO: Immigration lawyer, Ashraf Essop on Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s failed bid to declare her arrest unlawful: