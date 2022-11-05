Anti-apartheid struggle veteran Allan Boesak has accused current leaders in the country of lacking vision as is evident by rampant corruption.

Dr Boesak was speaking at the 2nd Fort Calata memorial lecture in Cradock in the Eastern Cape. The theme of the lecture is ‘Ethical Leadership.’

“Many people ask me if it was all in vain, somebody last night asked me the question, and I said no. As long as we have the model and the example of the leadership of these four men we are talking about today, we will not lose hope, not give in and turn around because we know that kind of leadership is within us.”

The 2nd annual Fort Calata Memorial Lecture will take place later on Saturday.

Calata and three others, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto and Sicelo Mhlauli, were murdered by apartheid security police in 1984 for their involvement in the liberation struggle.

They are now known as the Cradock Four.

The executive director of the Fort Calata Foundation, Lukhanyo Calata, says they have put together a stellar panel this year.

“This year we have the honour to have Dr Allan Boesak, Konehali Gugushe, the daughter of Mapetla Mohapi, who was murderd by apartheid forces in 1976. They will be joined by the Zelda Holtzman the former head of Parliament Security as well as community activist, Siphosomzi Ndwalaza. They will engage on the topic of ‘Ethical Leadership’, what it is and what it is not and what that should look like.”