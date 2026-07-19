A ferry carrying 116 passengers sank off the coast ​of Guyana in South America late ‌Saturday with 67 people, including 15 children, rescued so far, according to Guyana ​authorities.

An air traffic control tower ​received a distress call at 11:01 ⁠p.m. Saturday night from the ​MV Barima, according to local outlets, triggering ​a search and rescue operation.

The ferry, which also had 17 crew members, capsized off the ​North Atlantic coast on the way ​to the village of Port Kaituma. It was ‌unclear ⁠where the ferry departed from.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips said at a press conference Sunday morning that the operation ​will ​continue until ⁠all efforts have been exhausted.

Guyana’s Minister of Public Utilities ​and Aviation, Deodat Indar, said ​in ⁠a statement that emergency family assistance centers have been established to provide ⁠families ​with information and support.