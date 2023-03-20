The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has heard that NPA advocate Andrew Breitenbach has submitted an affidavit in which he admits to giving legal journalist, Karyn Maughan, former President Jacob’s Zuma’s medical records.

The legal team for Advocate Billy Downer has wrapped up their submissions. The court is hearing applications by Downer and Maughan, to have their private prosecution matter set aside.

It is centred on the alleged leaking of information about Zuma’s medical condition, which was attached to court documents in the arms deal corruption trial.

For Downer, Advocate Geoff Budlender told the court that Zuma was simply trying to discredit his client.

“For the past 19 years, Mr. Zuma has made multiple applications to court with regard to the investigations of his alleged criminal offences and his prosecution. Not one of Mr. Zuma’s applications had succeeded. The reconsideration of his application to appeal was refused. We say the case now is weak… before his Lordships, there is an affidavit that is now before the court by advocate Breteinbach. He says ‘I’m the person who disclosed medical information I told Mr. Downer about it afterwards’.”

Zuma’s private prosecution matter against State Advocate Billy Downer, Maughan: