Double murder suspect nabbed in hospital in the Western Cape

A 38-year-old man who was arrested in Delft in the Western Cape on a double murder charge is expected to appear in the Belville Magistrate’s court today.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says the man allegedly robbed a bread delivery truck in Symphony Way in May, killing two occupants.

During the initial investigations, the suspect was identified but evaded arrest.

Pojie says that on 16 June 2024, the investigating team followed up on information they received that the suspect was at the Delft Day Hospital for medical treatment after he was involved in a scuffle with community members who accused him of robbery.

“The investigating team visited the hospital, recognized the suspect, and placed him under arrest even though he provided a false name and details to the hospital administrators. …The accomplices of the suspect are still to be arrested,” adds Pojie.

The suspect is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery.

