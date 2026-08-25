Double murder sparks manhunt in KwaZulu-Natal

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are looking for a man whom they want to question about a double murder and four counts of attempted murder in the KwaMusi area in Nongoma.

They have identified him as Zamani Qoma.

The incident happened in September 2024, when unknown men allegedly ambushed six men.

Police say several shots were fired, killing two of the men and wounding the other four.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “Four other people survived the shooting but sustained gunshot injuries. Police investigations have thus far pointed at Zamani Qoma as a person of interest who can assist police in the investigation.”

“Anyone who knows Qoma is urged to inform him to contact the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Mbatha, on 076 525 1793 urgently. Community members who know Qoma’s whereabouts are also urged to inform the Investigating Officer without delay,” adds Netshiunda.