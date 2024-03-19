Double murder accused Stanley Leshabane’s confession rule admissible

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polokwane High Court Judge Gerrit Muller has ruled that the confession statement made by double murder accused Stanley Leshabane is admissible.

Leshabane admitted in the statement to killing his wife and her business partner in October 2020.

The court has ruled that Leshabane was in a good state of mind when he was arrested on November 20, 2020, in Gauteng.

Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola and Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane testified that Leshabane did not show any sign of ill health when he was arrested and questioned at the Katlehong Police Station.

Makola says Leshabane confessed to organizing hitmen, and he also showed remorse.

Leshabane told the court that he did not remember anything before his arrest in Gauteng until he regained consciousness at his first appearance at Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

