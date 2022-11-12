Residents of Ritchie near Kimberley, Northern Cape, say the sentencing of a 39-year-old murder accused Paul Conradie should serve as an example to perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Conradie was handed a double life sentence by the Northern Cape High Court for the rape and murder of his mother, Elisa Conradie in 2020.

Despite the incident happening two years ago, the family of 51-year-old Elisa Conradie says they are still outraged and in shock.

Hester Davids, the deceased sister, says what pains them is Conradie couldn’t even show remorse during his appearances in court for the murder of his mother.

“I am happy about this because if he would come out then he would do to us the same thing he did to his mother. And if he dies in jail, we will bury him.”

Sigh of relief

The case attracted the attention of hundreds of community members who were aggrieved that the government is not doing enough to end incidents of Gender-Based Violence. However, following the sentencing, they breathed a sigh of relief.

“It will never bring the person back, but at least he is going to be out of the community and nobody has to see him. Shortly those who are still waiting to do this very same thing are being warned.”

“What he did was a traumatic experience for us, as a family. We are pleased with the magistrate’s decision.”

The Ratanang Victim Support Centre has been supporting the family during the trial and has also welcomed the sentencing. Adelaide Magou is one of the coordinators at Ratanang Victim Support Centre.

“We are feeling very good because justice has been served. it is not always easy, we have to go to courts we do petitions.”

The community, especially women, has made a call to the government to prioritise the protection of women in the country.