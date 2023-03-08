AmaZulu FC midfielder George Maluleka says their Nedbank Cup match against Dondol FC will not be easy.

Usuthu will lock horns with the ABC Motsepe League outfit, Dondol in the Nedbank Cup’s round of 16 on Wednesday.

AmaZulu FC has just three wins in their last 18 league matches.

Usuthu are unbeaten in 13 of their last 15 Premier Soccer League away games.

Maluleka says they will not take this game lightly.

“We’re aware and know the story of the tournament; David vs Goliath. Dondol is not going to be an easy opponent. We’ve seen a couple of clips and the SuperSport match. They’re not scared to play, and they have nothing to lose; I think it’s going to be an interesting one. If we apply ourselves and approach the game without undermining our opposition, we should be able to get through,” adds Maluleka.

Maluleka speaks to their preparations ahead of the game.

“The approach should be like any other game, not undermining anyone, just showing respect to the opposition. Also, showing them why we are in the top tier,” he adds.