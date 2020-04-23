The Shoprite Group says donations at till points in its stores towards government’s Solidarity Fund are only added on request of customers. One of its customers posted a receipt from Checkers in Kloof Street in Cape Town on social media showing a charge of R5 for the Solidarity Fund, which was allegedly added without his consent.

Shoprite says it was a mistake which has been corrected with the store concerned.

The Group’s Sustainability Manager, Sanjeev Rahgubir says anyone who wants to donate to the Act For Change Fund, can do so at the till points in any Shoprite.

“Donations are only added on request from our customers, on request of our customers and if our cashiers accidentally or incorrectly use the act for change button and money was allocated to this account, we will immediately refund the customer. So far, more than 60 000 donations have been made through our till points. We want to sincerely thank our generous customers who have supported the solidarity fund in the last few weeks.”

The Solidarity Fund has received R1,6 billion in its bank account out of all total pledges it has received to spend on measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus and provide relief to affected people.

Speaking via a virtual media briefing, the Fund’s Head of Fundraising, Paul Bondi says they have received R2,6 billion in pledges in one month of the fund’s existence.

It was set up with R150 million seed capital donated by the state. The fund will also launch a website this week to provide daily updates on pledges received and the distribution of money.

Bondi says businesses and individuals have contributed to the fund.

Food parcels and medical equipment

The Fund says it’s prepared to works with any registered supplier to procure food parcels and medical equipment. Fund’s Lead of Healthcare Interventions, Jonathan Broomberg says anyone who can provide quality products at a good price can do business with the Fund.

“We are working hard to ensure that any valid supplier who can provide us access to good equipment at good prices is able to sell into the BSA procurement systems -working hard with all suppliers that are part of the Black Business Council any valid supplier who can provide a good order with good equipment at a good price is being considered and we are procuring from them.”

Other pledges:

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month announced a one-third salary cut for himself, the Deputy President, Ministers, their deputies and Premiers.

The money will go into the Solidarity Fund that has been set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video below, President Cyril Ramaphosa announces that government has set up a Solidarity Fund to support lives disrupted by COVID-19:



