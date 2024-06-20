sabc-plus-logo

Home

Donald Sutherland, star of ‘The Hunger Games’, passes on

  • onald Sutherland at the Venice Film Festival in 2019
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Donald Sutherland, one of Canada’s most versatile and gifted actors, who charmed and enthralled audiences in movies such as “M*A*S*H,” “Klute,” “Ordinary People” and “The Hunger Games,” has died at the age of 88.
The actor, whose lengthy career spanned from the 1960s into the 2020s, died on Thursday, his son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, said on social media.

A tall man with a deep voice, piercing blue eyes and a mischievous smile, Donald Sutherland switched effortlessly from character roles to romantic leads opposite the likes of Jane Fonda and Julie Christie.
He also played his share of oddballs and villains.

Author

MOST READ