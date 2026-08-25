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Dlamini-Zuma withdraws allegations about vote buying against Lamola

  • Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the ANC's 55th national Conference in Nasrec
  • Image Credits :
  • Dinilohlanga Mekuto
SABC News

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) Member Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has withdrawn the allegations she made against fellow NEC member Ronald Lamola.

In a Renaissance Podcast that aired earlier this month, Dlamini-Zuma alleged that there was a circulation of a voice note purportedly of Lamola’s vote-buying during the ANC’s 54th National Conference.

 Lamola requested Dlamini-Zuma publicly retract the allegations she had made against him or face legal action.

In a post on X, the ANC veteran insists that the concerns she raised regarding the influence of money in the party’s leadership contests remain an important matter that must be addressed for the renewal and integrity of her political home.

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