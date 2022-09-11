The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has urged the community of Jagersfontein to remain calm following the mine dam burst in the Free State town.

Dlamini Zuma has also called on residents who have not been affected by the flooding to assist those who have been affected.

The tailings dam of the abandoned local mine burst leading to damage to infrastructure, personal property and homes.

Dozens of people are reported to be injured while four people are reported to be missing. A statement from the minister confirms that the flow of the water has ceased and the immediate threat is stabilized.

Gallery of flooding: Images courtesy of Free State Government: The Department of Minerals Resources and Energy is expected to send a team of inspectors to assess the extent of damage caused following a mine dam burst. Free State Emergency Medical Services has corrected earlier information regarding the death toll as a result of flooding when a mine dam burst at Jagersfontein. EMS Spokesperson Sipho Towa says only one fatality can be confirmed. Meanwhile Towa also added that the pregnant woman who was sent to Diamant hospital alongside other injured has been transported to Pelonomi hospital to receive specialized medical care. Dozens of people have been hospitalized and a number of houses damaged. Mineral Resources and Energy spokesperson, Nathi Shabangu says, “The Department of Minerals and Energy has noted with concern the unfolding incident in Jagersfontein in the Free State province where flooding occurred as a result of the reported dam burst. The department inspectors are en route to the site and further information thereof would be communicated following investigations.” CELLPHONE FOOTAGE of the flooding: