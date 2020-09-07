Local Government Week comes at a time when the country’s municipal finances took a heavy knock due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in shrinking revenues, while on the other hand, municipal services had to be widened and extended

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are expected to address the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday on challenges facing municipalities.

The discussions about local government will culminate in a debate in the NCOP on Friday.

Spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo, “It will also deal with the improvement of service delivery, financial management and developing capacity, especially in municipalities under section 139 interventions. At the end, the house will also deal with a debate on the local government programme. Also, schedule this week is the provincial sessions to assess progress with the implementation of the 1994 women’s charter for effective equality and there are also three committees that will also take place to deal with legislations that are before those committees.”

The programme, which will be virtually hosted and broadcast on Parliamentary TV, will run from Tuesday until Friday under the theme, ‘Ensuring Capable and Financially Sound Municipalities’.

Other speakers include SALGA President Thembi Nkandimeng, who will give an address on building a coherent approach to addressing the interlinked and interdependent challenges facing local government in South Africa.

Mboweni will speak on interventions to change the current state of local government.

Amongst others, this year’s sessions will include improving the state of local government revenue and expenditure.

