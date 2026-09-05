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Dlamini-Zuma files an opposing affidavit against Mbalula

  • ANC NEC member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Ntebo Mokobo

African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has filed an opposing affidavit against her party’s Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.

The matter stems from Dlamini-Zuma’s earlier allegations that Mbalula bought the 2022 ANC elective conference to lead the party’s Secretariat and to help Cyril Ramaphosa to become president.

In her opposing affidavit, Dlamini-Zuma says the litigation against her amounts to an abuse of the court process.

She argues that the role of money within the ANC is an internal party matter that ought to have been discussed and resolved through the party’s internal processes.

Dlamini-Zuma also maintains that the misuse of money is at the heart of the ANC’s decline.

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