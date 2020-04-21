Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma during a virtual meeting with MECs of COGTA discussing the provincial response to COVID-19.

Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has issued amended regulations clarifying that the sale of hot food is not allowed during the coronavirus lockdown.

This comes amid some claims that the previous regulations had not been clear on the matter.

There have also been calls for liquor to be sold again, however, the government reiterated that liquor sales are also not allowed during the lockdown.

South Africa has been widely praised for its measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The country has 3300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 58 deaths, more than a 1000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Four new COVID-19 deaths push SA death toll to 58

South Africa’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 58 with four new cases reported.

One hundred and forty-two new cases have been registered, bringing the total number of infections to 3 300.

While the number of cases continues to increase in South Africa’s economic hub, Gauteng, the province is also seeing an increase in the number of recoveries. So far, there are 1 170 confirmed coronavirus cases in the province with 545 recoveries.

1055 people have recovered from the virus countrywide.

KwaZulu-Natal is still bearing the largest number of deaths. Twenty-three people have died in the province.

The province is closely followed by the Western Cape with 17 deaths and 940 cases.

The Department has noted an increase in the number of tests conducted. More than 120 000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in both private and public institutions.

South Africa remains in lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

