Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has called on communities to heed the warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and the disaster management teams across the country.

The Weather Service indicated that Cyclone Freddy will have a very localised and limited impact on the country in the days ahead.

In a statement, Dlamini-Zuma says South Africans must be cautious and careful as rains are still expected in some parts of the country.

“We urge all people living in low-lying or flood-prone to be careful and monitor the rising water levels and evacuate to safer areas or higher ground.”

According to the SAWS, the only province where there is a significant risk of direct impact from Freddy, in terms of heavy rain, flooding and wind damage, is the very eastern districts of Limpopo, in particular, Vhembe as well as Mopani.

Full statement below: