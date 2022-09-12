Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says if nominated, she will be available as a candidate for the African National Congress presidency when the party elects new leadership in December.

The Cogta minister was speaking in Cape Town, following an event to mark Heritage Month at the Castle of Good Hope.

Dlamini-Zuma has confirmed to SABC News that she will be available for nomination as a candidate for the ANC presidency.

“Our constitution says there must be equality of the country, the constitution of the ANC says the same thing, so equality means women should be in all areas of human endeavour, including being president of the country and ANC. In the ANC, you don’t stand up and say you’re available. The branches ask you, can we nominate you? We want to nominate you. And some have said so, and asked me if they nominate me, will I be available? Yes, I will be available.”

Possibility of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to contest ANC presidency: Thamsanqa Malinga

‘Safe and prosperous SA’

The event was co-hosted by the Castle and the African Religious and Traditional Leaders Council.

Bishop Templeton Mbekwa from the African Religious and Traditional Leaders’ Council says it’s time to realise the vision of a safe and prosperous South Africa.

“We are coming together and taking South Africans back to the vision. What is the vision of South Africa, what is the vision of your neighbour, what is your vision of the future of your children, our beloved country, let us go back to the vision of 1912.”

Communities crumbling under gangsterism, drug abuse, unemployment and gender-based violence have been cited as among the biggest challenges facing the nation.

“Yes the foundation has been laid, I don’t think we must deny that one. We spoke about gender-based violence, that’s something that really demeans all of us, it actually gives indignity to our country, it’s not something that’s inherent in us, as I was saying even during the wars when there were actual wars women were not killed so this is a very new thing but it’s important for all of us to work together, the police, on one hand, communities on the other, but also religious leaders” says Dlamini-Zuma

The prayer service is one of a host of activities which will mark Heritage Month at the Castle.

“We are talking about, praying for peace, a peaceful month but for a peaceful year, if we look at events that are happening globally, taking all of us by shock so I think we must take these moments to reflect where we are as a nation as a whole community so we can build a better future for our children,” said Castle Control Board CEO, Calvyn Gilfellan.

Representatives of various faith and traditional bodies attended the service.