Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01.09, some 30 seconds faster than his previous world best set in the German capital four years ago.

The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat, fast inner-city course from the start on an overcast day.

𝑾𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑹𝑳𝑫 𝑹𝑬𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑫!!!! 🐐

Eliud Kipchoge wins the @berlinmarathon in a new World Record of 2:01:09!! 🤯#NNRunningTeam pic.twitter.com/IU5ci5abmM — NN Running Team (@NNRunningTeam) September 25, 2022