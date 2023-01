Nine times champions, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, remains on course for a record extending tenth title at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

The fourth seed brushed aside fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4 to advance to semi-final. He will play unseeded American Tommy Paul next.

Paul became the first American to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam tournament since 2009 when he beat countryman, Ben Shelton, in four sets.