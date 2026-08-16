Djokovic knocked out of Cincinnati Open by Argentina’s Tirante

Novak Djokovic suffered a setback in his preparation for the US tennis Open after he was knocked out of the Cincinnati Open by Argentina’s Thiago Tirante.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion battled against the punishing heat and humidity at the tournament and Tirante beat him 2-6, 6-4 and 6-4 in the 2nd round.

Djokovic made his first appearance on a tennis court since losing to Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals at Wimbledon in July.

He looked in sublime form in the opening set taking it 6-2 with relative ease.

At 1-all and 40-all in the 2nd set, the brutal conditions took it’s toll on the 39-year old.

He needed medical attention and after the match Djokovic admitted that a health condition he’s been dealing with over the last 5 years, contributed to his on-court issues.

Tirante kept his cool in the circumstances and won the 2nd set.

Both players took a dressing room break after the 2nd set and while Tirante kept the momentum going, Djokovic failed to reach the same heights as the opening set.

It’s the first time the Serbian has failed to reach at least the last 32 of the tournament in since making his debut in it in 2005.

On the other side of the net world number 50, Tirante called it the biggest victory of his career especially against a legend like his opponent and in trying conditions.

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