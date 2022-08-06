Seven time Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the ATP hardcourt tournament in Montreal.

Djokovic who has refused to take the vaccine is not allowed to enter Canada as individuals must have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to their travel.

The ATP hardcourt tournament is a tune-up event ahead of the U.S Open in New York.

The 35 year old, who remains on the entry list for U.S. Open, has previously said that he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Serbian was unable to defend his Australian Open crown this year after being deported from the country over his vaccination status in January.