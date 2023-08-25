Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will bring a Broadway buzz to the United States Open next week as tennis’s hottest rivalry takes centre stage at the season’s final Grand Slam.

There is no guarantee the world’s two top ranked players will square off at Flushing Meadows but it is without doubt the matchup everyone wants for the men’s final on September 10.

Although they have met just four times, the Djokovic/Alcaraz rivalry has already reached a Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal frenzy, pushing ticket prices through the Arthur Ashe Stadium’s retractable roof.

In tennis you pay your money ($652 for a last row upper bowl seat) and take your chances. If the stars align you get a Djokovic and Alcaraz final or you could find you have just paid $25,000 to sit courtside to watch Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur play for the title as they did in Toronto.

Federer and Nadal clashed 40 times, many of them epic encounters including Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon finals, but it was a matchup denied the US Open.

Not only did the two greats never play for a US Open title their head-to-head meetings did not feature a single match on the Flushing Meadows hard courts.

The prospect of a third Alcaraz v Djokovic final in two months has excited the tennis world and is more than marketing hype.