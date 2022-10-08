Novak Djokovic advanced to the Astana Open final with a 4-6, 7-6 walkover win against Daniil Medvedev earlier today.
Daniil Medvedev shocked everyone, including the Serbian Novak Djokovic, by suddenly pulling out of the pair’s semi-final after the second set tie-break at the Astana Open.
Medvedev won the first set 6-4, but after an epic second-tie break, the Russian walked to the umpire and pulled out of the match due to a leg injury, to the confusion of everybody.
In the other semi-final, Stefanos Tsitsipas fought back from a set down to beat Russia’s Andrey Rublev and make it through to the final.
The Greek third seed dropped the first set but won the next two to seal a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory over fifth seed Rublev in a match lasting two hours and seven minutes.
Tsitsipas will now face Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final.