Novak Djokovic advanced to the Astana Open final with a 4-6, 7-6 walkover win against Daniil Medvedev earlier today.

Daniil Medvedev shocked everyone, including the Serbian Novak Djokovic, by suddenly pulling out of the pair’s semi-final after the second set tie-break at the Astana Open.

Medvedev won the first set 6-4, but after an epic second-tie break, the Russian walked to the umpire and pulled out of the match due to a leg injury, to the confusion of everybody.