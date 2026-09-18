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DJ Warras murder-accused to appear in court

Media personality and businessman Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock.
  • Media personality and businessman Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@Shady_Lurker
Pearl Magubane

The accused in Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock’s murder case, Hlengiwe Buthelezi and Victor Majola, are expected to appear in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

Warras was gunned down in the Johannesburg CBD in December last year.

The duo face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the killing.

Buthelezi abandoned her bail application last Friday. She made a brief appearance at the court after her arrest in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal.

The third accused, who pulled the trigger, Armando Pacula, is already serving a 25-year sentence for the killing after pleading guilty and reaching a plea deal with the state.

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