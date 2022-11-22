Oupa Sefoka’s funeral service is to take place at ten o’clock on Wednesday morning at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Sefoka who was affectionately called DJ Sumbody was gunned down in Woodmead, north of Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Another person in the same vehicle that Sefoka was in, was also killed while a third occupant was seriously injured.

Sefoka’s family released a statement a short while ago, saying a memorial service will be live-streamed on various social media platforms.

Gauteng police are still searching for the killers.

Sefoka, a Pretoria-born artist, was known for hits including “Monate Mpolaye” and “Ayepyep”.

R.I.P DJ Sumbody I Police search for suspects in a shooting incident that claimed Sefoka’s life: