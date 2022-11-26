Friends and family members of the slain businessman and musician Oupa Sefoka have described him as a selfless person who supported others in the music industry.

The funeral service for Sefoka, who was popularly known as DJ Sumbody is under way in Apel Cross in Ga-Masemola, Limpopo where he will be buried.

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker and Ayepyep Lifestyle co-owner and his driver were shot and killed in Woodmead, Johannesburg last Sunday.

DJ Sumbody Funeral Service:

Sefoka was born in Pretoria but his family originates from Ga-Masemola in Sekhukhune.

Some of the mourners say they are struggling to come to terms with his death.

“I have known DJ Sumbody from a very young age. I used to follow his music, the song called Monate Mpolaye is the one that made me love him and his death really touched us deep down. I was the biggest friend of DJ Sumbody I lost very very much because we were having some progress in life,” says one mourner.

Friends, family pay last respects to DJ Sumbody: