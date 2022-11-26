Musician Oupa Sefoka who was popularly known as DJ Sumbody has been buried in his home village of Ga-Masemola in Sekhukhune, Limpopo.

He was gunned down in Woodmead, Sandton in the early hours of Sunday, last week.

The acclaimed musician and businessman was known for his hits Ayepyep and Monate Mpolaye. He also owned several nightclubs in Gauteng.

Friends, family pay last respects to DJ Sumbody:

Speaking at the musician’s funeral earlier, Sefoka’s brother Koketso Sefoka commended bodyguards for putting their lives in danger to protect the DJ in earlier attempts to kill him.

“Walter Mokoena thank you very much, you fought a good fight and you put your life on the line for my brother in all three attempts on his life. Those who took my brother’s life, you might have taken his life but his quality and legacy has won and I will fight for that. I’m my brother’s keeper,” says Sefoka.

Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka to be laid to rest this Saturday: