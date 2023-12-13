DJ Sbu acknowledges anger of Zahara’s fans towards him

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sbusiso Leope, known as DJ Sbu, co-founder of TS Records and the visionary behind the discovery of the talented musician Zahara, has honoured the legacy of the late, extraordinary singer. Back in 2011, DJ Sbu and his business partner TK Nciza introduced the amazing voice of Zahara through her debut album “Loliwe” to the world.

DJ Sbu in paying homage to the remarkable musical journey and impact left behind by this gifted artist visited Bulelwa’s family; everyone was there, family, friends, musicians, industry peers, and the Minister of Arts and Culture to pay respect.

DJ Sbu says, “Zahara’s life has been in the public eye since we started working together in 2011; she made history, had a great life, and had a great future. I am shocked and sad. We had great moments; she was like my younger sister. Zahara’s album, you would find out the whole album was nice. People are blaming me; I understand the anger, as it’s a loss to us all, we lost someone we love. As a black person, I would like to pay so much condolence, stop talking about other things now and talk about it later.

Zahara was that super star that so many young girls, regardless of their background, could relate to. She was that person that she felt you really knew. Her legacy, which leaves us back, was incredible. Her smile, when I think of her albums, Incwad’encane , Loliwe, and Destiny, shows that she already had a lot of songs that were going to be on classics, and she already had classics.”

