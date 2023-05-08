Popular club DJ, Themba Sekowe, also known as DJ Maphorisa, has been released on R4000 bail in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Sekowe appeared on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged he assaulted his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo and went on to strangle her, after she confronted him about an incident that happened the previous night when he was booked to perform.

Phongolo has since filed a withdrawal statement.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana, says, “The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident that happened on May 7, 2023, where he is alleged to have assaulted Thulisile Phongolo with open hands and later strangled her. The case was remanded for Sekowe to lodge representations to the NPA in light of the withdrawal statement filed by Phongolo. The NPA frowns upon GBV and will act in the best interests of the complainant.”

The matter has been postponed to June 14.