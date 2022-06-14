The coordinator of the African National Congress (ANC) interim provincial committee (IPC) in North West, Hlomani Chauke, has called claims of divisions between the party’s councillors in the Ganyesa-based Kagisano Local Municipality, nothing but a ploy to protect corrupt individuals.

Chauke was reacting to reports that some councillors, both of the ANC and the opposition, have been receiving death threats.

The municipal council has reportedly not been able to hold a successful sitting since March.

Parallel council meetings were reportedly held, where at two of those, motions of no confidence where filed against the speaker and the mayor.

The matter has now been referred to the High Court in Mahikeng, which will make a ruling on June 23, on whether the duo’s removal was lawful or not.

Chauke says tough action will be taken against implicated ANC councillors.

“The issue of corruption and intimidation, that some of the councillors are being intimidated, them and their families, is nothing else, but it’s part of this corruption. It’s part of this stealing of money, where this money is meant to deliver services to our people. These councillors are defending that [objective]. That’s the only reason that they are doing that, nothing else,” explains Chauke.