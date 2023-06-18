Police divers have retrieved the body of an unknown person from the Buffelsjagsriver near Swellendam, in the Overberg region.

During the past week, several cold fronts made landfall, with heavy rain and strong winds leading to flooding in many areas in the Western Cape.

Many rivers have burst their banks and in certain areas, roads have washed away. Thousands of residents have been displaced.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, says divers located the body early on Saturday morning. The medical personnel declared the unknown victim dead on the scene.

Swartbooi says Swellendam police registered an inquest for further investigation.

#sapsWC #SAPS Western Cape Diving Unit deployed in Wolseley to assist with rescue operation amid adverse weather conditions. So far, divers have brought 23 people to safety. MEhttps://t.co/zXpBXiMhBT pic.twitter.com/cwqhMhWLYU — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 15, 2023

Weather Service issue a level four warning for disruptive rainfall in the Western Cap