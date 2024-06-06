ANALYSIS | Divergent views and ideological stand-offs the way through coalition talks, not to be avoided: Dr Mtimka

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Ongama Mtimka

Fights and fierce ideological battles are the reasons why South Africa’s special economic zones did not become havens of worker exploitation as they tended to be elsewhere in the world.

The initiative to increase manufacturing started in the early 200’s in essence, with the Coega Project near Gqeberha. It was attempting to give effect to the Industrial Development Zones programme that was called for in the Manufacturing Development Act 187 of 1993.

Its implementation began in the early 2000s and both workers and environmental groups seriously opposed it based on how they were implemented in countries such as China.

However, over time and through the fights, the Coega IDZ and Port went on to have one of the most stable labour relations environments in the country throughout the construction period and one of only a few sites in the world with over 150 concentrated environmental studies done.

The point I wish to make here is that fighting to shape common outcomes is something we do in this country. It is a trajectory we should not avoid as talks about forming coalitions gain momentum.

As political parties grapple with election results that have been disappointing for most, they have had a series of internal and stakeholder meetings to try and carve a future coalition to govern the country before the 14-day deadline arrives.

Many who have commented are rightly cautioning against coalitions with old political nemesis, ranging from talks of a doomsday coalition with the leftwing EFF to concerns about a rightwing shift in the ANC if it chooses the DA.

While these commentators are not wrong, their dismissive attitudes may prevent us from doing what we do best in South Africa – constructing a new way of doing things through what reflects a messy, threatening, and unpredictable process.

As Ryan Holiday writes, we must acknowledge that “The Obstacle is the Way” or that all things will work together for our good as Christianity would remind us.

A total of 30 years have passed with us not truly prepared to work through our fights and differences to build a truly common nationhood.

Instead, a mentality of building a safe space to extract what we all could while ignoring others was created.

With political and economic power concentrated, we could go on with our narrow businesses, and individual interests, and ignore others. However, to the extent that 2024 brings us back to 1994, our figurative place for a reset, we now must find a way to achieve common goals through our fights, not avoidance. It is no longer possible to go on while ignoring the other because, quite frankly, it is almost impossible to proceed in that way.

If one group of parties stands by, it will see other parties go on to destroy its fortunes, along with those of its constituencies. Perhaps it’s time that we think outside the box with no limits, fight through the process and come out with one united country.

Dr Ongama Mtimka is a lecturer and political analyst based at Nelson Mandela University and the executive chair for the South African Political Risk Institute. He writes in his personal capacity.

