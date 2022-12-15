The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in North West says it plans to release the results of the by-elections in the Lichenburg-based Ditsobotla Municipality by-elections before midday on Thursday.

Seventy-one-thousand people registered to vote in the by-elections.

However, some political analysts predicted a low voter turnout and others said it would be difficult for any political party to get the outright majority.

The IEC’s provincial head of elections Tumelontle Thiba says, “We will most probably get provisional results by 9 o’clock Thursday morning and complete results the latest 11 o’clock, that is in the absence of serious objections and re-counting.”

ANC might not win outright majority

Political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage says the African National Congress (ANC) might not win an outright majority again.

Fifteen parties and an independent candidate will be contesting the 20 wards and 19 proportional seats that are up for grabs.

Serious service delivery failures, corruption and maladministration led to the council being dissolved in September. Its equitable share was also withheld by Treasury.

The ANC previously held the majority support but smaller parties might give them a run for their money this time.

Duvenhage says the possibility of a coalition government can also not be ruled out.

“I am expecting the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) to perform better. Another interesting contest will that be between Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus. What is interesting is that Action South Africa is not also contesting, the Tax Payers Association, United Christian Democratic Party, etc,. But I am not expecting an absolute majority for the ANC.”

VIDEO: Voting off to a smooth start in hotly contested Ditsobotla Municipality by-elections: