The Lichtenburg-based Ditsobotla Local Municipality Mayor Elizabeth Itumeleng Lethoko has been removed through a motion of no confidence. The motion was tabled in January, following her resignation hours after being elected as the mayor of the coalition led municipality.

Different council meetings weren’t able to debate the motion. Following the election of the acting speaker through a secret ballot last week, the motion was finally debated on Thursday.

Lethoko, from the Patriotic Alliance, has been replaced by Thabo Nkashe of the Forum 4 Service Delivery. Nkashe was nominated and elected unopposed.

“The motion of no confidence against Mme Lethoko was tabled long time ago in January and the motion finally had an opportunity to be debated today in a special council meeting and I can confirm that council debated a motion and Mme Itumeleng Lethoko was removed with a motion of no confidence. After being removed, council proceeded to elect a new mayor of council of Ditsobotla which is Mr Thabo Nkashe who was nominated and seconded unopposed in today’s special council meeting,” says acting speaker Ronald Matlholoa,