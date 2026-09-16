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Disruptive rain warning issued for southern KZN, Midlands

FILE | Heavy rain.
  • Rain seen through a car window
  • Image Credits :
  • ER24
Dries Liebenberg

The South African Weather Service has issued a weather warning for disruptive rain in the south of KwaZulu-Natal and the Midlands for the next two days.

The weather service says scattered showers can be expected over the northeast of the province.

The rains are expected to start in the early hours of Thursday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance says the joint operations centre has been activated.

Municipalities have been asked to make shelters available for people in informal settlements and low-lying areas.

SA Weather Report | 16 September 2026

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