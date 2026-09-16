Disruptive rain warning issued for southern KZN, Midlands

The South African Weather Service has issued a weather warning for disruptive rain in the south of KwaZulu-Natal and the Midlands for the next two days.

The weather service says scattered showers can be expected over the northeast of the province.

The rains are expected to start in the early hours of Thursday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance says the joint operations centre has been activated.

Municipalities have been asked to make shelters available for people in informal settlements and low-lying areas.

Extended weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, 18-19 September 2026:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in places, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers becoming widespread in the south-east.#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning #spring pic.twitter.com/X15a28YdVp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 16, 2026

SA Weather Report | 16 September 2026