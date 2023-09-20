Displaced flood victims in NMB protest over removal from shelters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Displaced flood victims from the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro on Sunday protested against plans by the government to remove them from the temporary shelters.

The group had been there since the floods hit on June 1 and were scheduled to leave the area on July 7.

The disgruntled residents said they were promised temporary structures which are yet to be completed.

This comes as a predicted winter storm is expected to reach the Metro by Monday.

One of the displaced flood victims, Sherwin Vosloo says they have been given empty promises.

“What we are facing at this point is outrageous. We’re dealing with empty promises from our president and officials. They said we must move from our place. They took us and put us into shelters but now we need to be removed from the shelters,” says Vosloo.

The displaced residents have since vowed to stay put.

Meanwhile, the National Department of Human Settlements is yet to reply to questions sent by the SABC on the matter.

