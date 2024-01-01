Concern over deteriorating state Mahikeng’s Disaneng Dam

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Once a cherished leisure spot drawing visitors and fishing enthusiasts, Disaneng Dam now stands in stark contrast, with residents expressing shock at its deteriorating condition.

The dam, which was once vibrant, has become an eyesore, deterring visitors from engaging in fishing activities.

Residents, who visited the dam, were disappointed to find it in a state of decay, with water conditions unfavorable for fishing.

“We came here to fish, but the water is dirty. There’s a lot of grass inside the water, so we can’t because of the grass,” laments one resident.

Expressing frustration with the government’s perceived neglect, another resident states, “Today, I’m so disappointed because the government doesn’t do their work properly. Children want to enjoy the water, but it’s dirty. It’s not alright. It’s dirty.”

Residents are urging relevant authorities to take immediate action to maintain the dam and prevent further deterioration.

“I feel like this place needs an upgrade because there’s no one who is maintaining the place. There are bottles all over, and people are walking without shoes. It’s a hazard. The water is dirty. No one is fishing because of the condition that we found the place in. So, I feel like the place needs an upgrade,” emphasises one concerned resident.

Another resident pleads, “Please, the maintaining and cleaning of the water would come highly recommended, and we would appreciate it.”